TikToker reveals pooping side-hustle that may earn you thousands

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video showing a way to make an insane amount of money just by donating your own poop.

Throughout TikTok, there are a ton of videos showing tips and tricks on making money, as well as saving money on everyday purchases.

These “side hustles” are gaining massive popularity, with over 11 billion views on the hashtag at the time of writing.

TikToker Isafidelino recently went viral after uploading a video showing the insane amount of money you can earn by just donating your daily bowel movements.

TikToker goes viral with poop-donating side hustle

Uploaded at the end of October, the TikToker shows herself in the video with the caption “Wanna make $$$ donating your poop?”

The video then transitions to show the website humanmicrobes.org, which shows that they will pay $500 per donation.

According to the website, you can donate your poop every day for a total of $180,000 a year.

According to the website, they are looking for people who are high-quality stool donors so they can connect them to doctors, researchers, and others.

As the video gained traction, people took to the comments to share their thoughts on the unique side hustle.

“Finally get something out of my IBS,” one person replied.

Another person asked: “am I supposed to get a fish net and fish it out of the toilet and put it in Tupperware?”

A third user pointed out: “you need to be in exceptional top shape physically and mentally”

So while most people may not qualify for the offer, those in the top percentage could have their life changed just by donating their poo.