Buffalo Wild Wings customer put ‘all-you-can-eat’ deal to the test in 12 hour marathon

A Buffalo Wild Wings customer decided to find out just how “endless” an all-you-can-eat deal was, ultimately spending 12 hours in-store.

TikToker Madison, who goes by ‘ugh.madison‘ online, is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of what’s acceptable and seeing how long it will take before she’s thrown out of a store or restaurant.

While her bizarre content has seen the creator take a cardboard cutout of Jacob Elordi out to dinner, Madison more frequently posts visits to all-you-can-eat deals and buffets.

In these videos, she tests just how long she can stay to make the most of her money before getting kicked out. Though Madison has been booted from a hibachi and Cici’s buffet, there are impressive counts on her page including an eight-hour visit at Fogo De Chao.

Now, she’s done it again — this time staying at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant for an immense 12 hours to make the most of their $20 all-you-can-eat wings.

Arriving 10 minutes before noon, Madison set out to beat the record, describing the current winning total of 28 as a “light snack”.

Madison continued to get refills as her waitress expressed surprise at her ability to keep chowing down chicken. At one point she was heard saying, “My gosh girl, this is definitely a record with me.”

Despite the praise, Madison was nowhere near done finding out just “how endless these wings are.” After seven hours, her waitress’ shift ended but Madison stayed nonetheless — cementing herself as “the longest” staying customer.

In the end, the TikToker stayed until Buffalo Wild Wings closed and ate a total of 69 wings, well and truly beating the old record. Madison also made sure to tip both of her waitresses and though the amount was never shown, their reactions hinted it was nothing small.

“I spent 12 hours at Buffalo Wild Wings endless chicken,” Madison concluded, dubbing the

“accomplishment” as the “happiest day of my life.”