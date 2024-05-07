Woman’s cheese-cutting hack goes viral for creating “perfect” slices every time

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a cheese-cutting hack that ensures you’re left with “perfect” slices every time.

Bella, who goes by ‘paperbelle‘ on TikTok, went viral after sharing online the “ultimate way to slice cheese,” garnering over 6.8 million views as dairy lovers flocked to see what the fuss was about.

As it turns out, the answer to “perfect” thin slices is simple — all you have to do is use a peeler when divvying up a block of cheese.

Bella revealed she had been using the hack for her “whole life”, demonstrating to viewers how the peeler resulted in a “very even” slice of cheese.

While many viewers were impressed with the “clever” trick, Bella’s comments were quickly overrun with European users informing her that a “cheese slicer was invented in 1925 in Norway… and no ones cheese looks this rough.”

Sure enough, Thor Bjørklund patented the official cheese slicer, better known as Ostehøvel. Viewers were stunned Bella had not previously heard of the popular device, claiming it was time to “internationalize the cheese slicer so people have the correct tools.”

Bella made a follow-up video after the mass of comments informing her of the Ostehøvel, admitting she didn’t expect such an overwhelming response; “Your passion for cheese slicing is impressive.”

“Intrigued” by the tool, Bella revealed she had ordered one for herself and would post a reaction video upon its arrival.