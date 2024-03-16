Shein customer mortified after FedEx delivers order with “vial of human blood”

A Shein customer has claimed FedEx delivered her order with some unexpected additional items… including a “vial of human blood.”

Anna Marie, who goes by ‘anna_200.1‘ on TikTok, has left the internet reeling after sharing her alleged experience ordering clothes through Shein.

Shein is no stranger to controversy, with a previous shopper finding a disturbing note in their package and influencers copping backlash for taking a factory tour at the retail company.

This latest case has taken things to a whole new level, as Anna claimed her package arrived containing some additional items — a “dented can of Mexican beans” and a “vial of human blood.”

The vial supposedly originated from a testing company and was “completely mishandled.” Due to the situation being a “major biohazard,” Anna said the CDC had been involved.

“The CDC rep reported it and the case file was sent to their escalation department,” she said. “Local police have the vial in evidence.”

According to Anna, however, Shein may not be at fault but instead the company responsible for delivering her package — FedEx.

“Potentially what happened is someone tampered with the FedEx package because the blood vial and the can of beans all came from America,” Anna explained.

She went on to claim that a call with a lab director from Exact Sciences revealed the vial’s origin; “The tubes are used for cancer screenings… it’s not for any type of infection testing. And it was a sample tube meant for their lab.”

After experiencing some issues contacting FedEx about the issue, Anna was finally able to get in contact with the company.

“I talked to a couple of different people and they were basically like… ‘This happens sometimes where packages get busted open in transit and then sometimes the employees just guess and they put the things back in another package. And a lot of times they guess wrong,'” Anna said.

“He basically acknowledged that this probably is a FedEx slip-up,” she continued, explaining the company allegedly told her they would be attempting to obtain the vial to complete their own testing.

Viewers were left stunned by the “insane” story, though employees at FedEx took to the comments to claim such mix-ups did in fact frequently happen; “My husband works for FedEx Express [sic] and said it [definitely] happens. Maybe a super incompetent employee on their side?”

“Sometimes they guess wrong….because a blood vile and can of beans goes in a Shein order,” one person noted.