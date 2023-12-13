Child’s Christmas ruined as FedEx blamed for missing Pokemon presents

A Pokemon fan’s parent has expressed their disappointment after finding their child’s Pokemon presents from GameStop had gone missing in delivery, right before Christmas.

The missing Christmas presents from GameStop were supposed to have been fulfilled by FedEx, but when the child’s parent opened the box they were distraught. Somewhere along the way, their child’s Pokemon cards and Dragonite plush were stolen.

Following a failed attempt to get “unwilling” GameStop and FedEx to take responsibility, the parent took to social media to express their frustration at what they termed “the Grinch”, and were met with support from others who laid the blame with FedEx.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

FedEx & GameStop and unwilling to replace child’s Pokemon presents

https://www.reddit.com/r/PokemonTCG/comments/18gtgmi/the_grinch_struck_my_sons_order/

According to the parent, only two items could be replaced. This is because one of them was “too expensive”, but GameStop said they would “escalate” the issue to a different department.

“They’re making this really difficult, they want me to make a police report and they’re using the delivery photo against me,” the parent explained.

Following the Reddit post and a Tweet, GameStop responded “Whoa this is not how this should have gone”, and said it was “not the online experience [they] strive for.”

Article continues after ad

FedEx later responded as well, informing the complainant that they had “started an investigation”.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A Reddit commenter responded, saying it is “Funny how they only care once it reaches social media.”

The Pokemon community piled on further FedEx horror stories, another Pokemon fan claimed that in 2 years they’d had “4 packages delivered to the wrong place or lost in transit”, which led them to stop ordering from GameStop, who deliver through FedEx.

One user explained why the process was such a “pain”. As the parent is “not the FedEx customer” but “the store [Gamestop] is”, FedEx would expect them to go through GameStop, before reimbursing GameStop themselves.

Article continues after ad

Someone else posted that FedEx employees are known for “stealing steam decks.” Complaints about theft and FedEx not fulfilling their deliveries put pressure on Valve to package their steam decks more discreetly.

Article continues after ad

FedEx has lost Pokemon TCG packages containing valuable goods in the past, when they destroyed Van Gogh promo cards and sleeves by tossing them into a pig pen.