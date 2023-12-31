NPC Miles Morales runs from police during gas station livestream

NPC TikToker leaks._.world went live as Miles Morales when he was confronted by police. After initially complying with the authorities, he said he was going to “do my own thing” and ran from the cops on stream.

Though the NPC TikTok trend has mostly blown over, there are those who are still going live and taking on the persona of either an existing character or caricature of their own creation.

Miles Morales NPC TikToker leaks._.world has been playing the character of Miles for over a year, going live in public and doing his streams in public. Though most people leave him alone, he’s had his fair share of encounters while he’s been out and streaming.

His most recent escapade involved him being approached by police who were trespassing him. While they were asking for his identification, he kept up his character for the stream and ultimately decided to run away before promptly ending his TikTok live.

Miles Morales NPC runs from police in livestream

Recently, the Miles Morales NPC got stopped by a security guard outside of a building he was streaming from, ultimately disregarding him and deciding to run away while saying, “Imma do my own thing.”

Now, leaks._.world was once again streaming in public and gave police that were trying to trespass him the same treatment.

He briefly broke character to hand his ID over to police & asked where he was getting trespassed from followed by debating with police where the vicinity of the gas station was.

Miles claimed he’d just “move 30 feet over” and continue streaming close by. After continuing to give NPC responses to gifts from TikTok, he got close up to the camera and said, “Hey, you guys,” repeatedly, followed by him proclaiming he’d “do his own thing” and ran screaming from the police before ending his live.

It’s yet unknown what happened after he ended the stream.