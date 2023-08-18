Live Planet of the Bass performances leaves Jonas Brothers fans utterly confused

The Jonas Brothers brought out DJ Crazy Times (Kyle Gordan) to perform viral hit Planet of the Bass at a recent concert. Footage shared on Gordan’s Twitter shows a bewildered crowd who aren’t in on the joke.

Planet of the Bass has taken TikTok by storm with the initial video being viewed over 9 million times and racking up close to a million likes. The song is a parody of European Dance anthems that exploded into global popularity in the mid to late 90s.

The song has been heavily memed and even had a full release and music video created with a controversial omission. Fans were devastated at the absence of Ms. Biljana Electronica who featured in the original TikTok but a new music video has since rectified the issue.

The explosive virality of the song and its break into mainstream online culture is likely why the Jonas Brothers decided to have Gordon perform at their show. Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t look like there’s a whole lot of overlap between their fan base and lovers of parodic Euro club bangers.

The footage shows bemused Jonas Brothers fans who clearly missed the meme train being thoroughly baffled by the admittedly niche joke that is Planet of the Bass. Unsurprisingly, some of the younger crowd didn’t fully appreciate the cultural reference, and the humor of the nonsensical lyrics and ad-libs was lost on them.

Members of the audience can be seen inaudibly asking “What the f**k” and shaking their heads in disapproval. One fan sang and danced along while others found some humour in the performance.

Users in the comments of the Twitter post showing off the show applauded Gordon’s commitment to the comedy of the situation. “Everything he does to commit to the bit is funnier than the last thing,” one intoned. “He knows the real audience for this is not in that crowd.”

To be fair, one fan who was in attendance for the Jonas Brothers concert chimed in expressing their love of the bit. “I was the only one in my section who knew who they were and it was still awesome,” they clarified.

The fully produced music video for Planet of the Bass has just hit 1.2 million views only two days after being uploaded. Even if Jonas Brothers fans aren’t necessarily interested, it seems as if there’s still room for the resurgence of 90’s European electronica.

Famous European Dance group Aqua who produced the iconic Barbie Girl have actually reached out to Gordon in praise of his work. If you’re interested in the saga of Planet of the Bass, head to our Entertainment section for more.