Ms. Biljana Electronica makes triumphant return to Planet of the Bass

DJ Crazy Times has finally released the full music video for Planet of the Bass, and fans of the original have had their expectations blown out of the water by Ms. Biljana Electronica’s return to the music duo.

In the time since the original Planet of the Bass video went viral, the person who played Ms. Biljana Electronica in the initial viral hit was revealed to be one Audrey Trullinger, someone who was asked last-minute to help Kyle Gordon (aka DJ Crazy Times) film the hit video.

That original has since gone on to garner hundreds of millions of views across multiple social media platforms and has, in a way, taken over as 2023’s summer anthem.

Now, after being replaced by two separate on-screen Ms. Biljana Electronicas, Trullinger is finally back and better than ever. The wait has been worth it, and fans are elated.

Ms. Biljana Electronica is back and fans are elated

Backlash was swift when DJ Crazy Times (aka Kyle Gordon) filmed music videos with women who weren’t the “real” Ms. Biljana Electronica following the breakout hit. They wanted her energy back.

It’s hard to deny her energy is infectious, and, though there are those who liked the replacement co-stars that appeared alongside DJ Crazy Times, fans almost unanimously hoped that they’d get to see Trullinger’s take on the character.

DJ Crazy Times announced he’d be releasing a full music video, and, sure enough, Biljana made her return in its full release.

The production value is far beyond that of previous videos, with tongue-in-cheek, so-bad-it’s-good special effects breathing new life into the song along with its fully fleshed-out lyrics.

The best part for many was Biljana appearing in her original outfit at one point in the video, giving fans of the original a nod while giving her a new role in the overall story of the Planet of the Bass.

Fans were elated to see her back, with comments on the YouTube video and users on Twitter voicing their support for the new and improved music video.

kylegordonisgreat | YouTube

“I cannot express how happy I am that the OG Biljana is back. God bless her. May her days be filled with glad and not sad,” said one YouTube commenter.

“When the world needed her most, she returned. There is now truly nothing to be sad.” commented ExplosmEntertainment, the channel behind the Cyanide and Happiness animated shorts.

JacksFilms also chimed in saying that it was “WORTH THE WAIT”. Drew Gooden called it a “work of art.”

With so many big content creators getting involved, it’s hard not to feel like everyone’s been swept into this viral sensation.