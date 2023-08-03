Planet of the Bass fans blast music video for leaving out Ms. Biljana Electronica

The Planet of the Bass song has gone viral on TikTok for replicating the charm of 90s Eurodance while being a catchy tune in its own right, but producer Kyle Gordon is coming under fire for leaving co-star Ms. Biljana Electronica out of the music video for the song’s full release.

The Planet of the Bass song has been an unexpected hit on TikTok. What started as a parody of the Euro-pop style that dominated in the 90s has gone on to take the internet by storm.

With 750k likes and almost 5 million views on the initial TikTok and countless reposts on Twitter and other social media sites, it’s safe to say the Planet of the Bass song is a viral hit. Thus, DJ Crazy Time (aka Kyle Gordon) has opted to release a full song.

However, fans of the original TikTok noticed that Biljana was missing in the new music video Kyle filmed to promote the full song’s release. The decision to leave Biljana behind hasn’t gone over well with fans.

Planet of the Bass fans want Ms. Biljana back

Though it’s hard to tell what the lyrics in Planet of the Bass are trying to say, that’s also kind of the joke. And it’s impossible to deny the original song and video have a certain energy to them.

People across the internet have been sharing now-iconic lyrics from the song like “women are my favorite guy” to marvel at the sheer ridiculousness and, funny enough, satirical accuracy of the track.

While Kyle Gordon’s DJ Crazy Time personality was certainly a large part of what made this song such a viral hit, fans of the song have argued that Ms. Biljana Electronica was a huge part of what made the video so special.

When DJ Crazy Time appeared alongside another co-star in a different music video, fans were livid to see Biljana missing in action.

The new music video has hit a wall of backlash from fans for omitting Biljana, with people saying things like, “this isn’t hitting the same without Biljana” and “THE PEOPLE WANT MS BILJANA.” Others wondered where the original Biljana went and whether or not this may be part of Gordon’s bit.

DJ Crazy Time has yet to comment on it, and, though this may be part of his bit and a master plan to create yet another storyline around the viral hit, that doesn’t change the fact that fans want Biljana back.

It remains to be seen if Gordon will address the original singer being switched out or if this is yet another layer to a satirical video that has far outgrown the audience it was initially made to capture.

