Joey Swoll slams woman who called girls “racist” for leaving hot tub while filming

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll is putting a woman on blast for claiming a group of other gals were “racist” after they left a hot tub when she began filming in it.

Joey Swoll is the internet’s resident ‘good guy’ gym bro, using his platform to expose bad behavior at gyms, fitness centers, and other public places.

Swoll has garnered a massive audience across multiple social media platforms thanks to his no-nonsense videos — uploads that have gotten some gym-goers banned from their workout studios.

For instance, Swoll recently got a woman banned from her gym after she called a man working out behind her a “predator,” and got another group of women banned from a spa for filming another patron in the nude.

Joey Swoll is an influencer and bodybuilder who has taken social media by storm due to his viral videos.

Now, Swoll is calling out another influencer for getting in other peoples’ personal space and trying to film without their permission.

Joey Swoll slams TikToker over ‘racism’ claims

In a video that’s taking social media by storm, a Black woman walks into a hot tub full of white people and films herself dancing — but seems off-put when the crowd disperses after she starts recording.

In her caption, the woman accused the other pool-goers of being racist, writing: “They was so racist, we was the only Black people there.”

Joey Swoll took issue with this claim and hit back at the woman in a scathing video, pointing out that she began filming the group of people behind her without their consent — a group that included a young girl.

That’s not all; Swoll also argued that the TikToker could have ruined the reputations of the folks in the video with her accusations of racism.

“Maybe that woman doesn’t want her and her daughter — who’s just a little girl — to be filmed in their bathing suits in the background of some video with a girl twerking,” Swoll said.

“Just because you’re comfortable filming yourself doing this absolute nonsense to post on social media doesn’t mean everybody else is, too.”

This isn’t the first time Swoll has hit back in defense of others being called ‘racist.’ Just a few weeks prior, Swoll lashed out at a woman who accused a gym-goer of being “racist” for leaving the area where she was filming.

