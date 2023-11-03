What is the TikTok chair challenge? Viral trend that men “can’t do”

TikTok is renowned for some of the fun, crazy, and downright bizarre challenges and trends that go viral on the app. There are so many that it’s often difficult to keep up with, so what exactly is the TikTok chair challenge?

Some viral TikTok challenges range from funny to dangerous, and can often be seen in national headlines for issues caused as people try to take part in the challenge.

For example, the ‘chroming’ challenge has seen multiple young people die by sniffing aerosols, just one of many viral controversial TikTok trends.

This one isn’t anywhere near as sinister, though, and is actually just intended to be a bit of fun, a seemingly simple task that is actually incredibly challenging — especially for men, who struggle far more than women when taking part in the challenge.

TikTok chair challenge

Those taking part in the challenge have to take two steps back from a wall, bend forward at the hip to rest your head on the wall, then lift a chair to your chest and stand up.

The challenge has gone viral on TikTok on and off for a number of years now, dating back to at least 2019, but always floats back into the trending page and people continue to attempt it to this day.

That said, it was first seen way before TikTok or even the internet existed. In a 1971 episode of All in the Family, the characters attempt it, and the same rings true once again: men can’t quite do it.

It’s unclear why exactly men struggle with this challenge more than women do. One suggestion is that as women are typically smaller than men, their footsteps are shorter, and thus they are not as far away from the wall.

Whether that is the definitive reason is unknown, but no doubt this challenge is standing the test of time and continues to both baffle and entertain those who do it.