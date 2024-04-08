Flight attendant shares what green flags make a passenger “really cool”

A flight attendant has gone viral on TikTok sharing what “green flags” make passengers stand out as “really cool.”

Flight attendant Destaine, who goes by ‘destanieaaa‘ on TikTok, found success on the social media platform by sharing what it’s like working on a plane.

While many of her videos center on “the negative experiences” she has had with passengers, Destaine is now revealing the things flyers do that she loves.

And many come down to basic manners, such as responding when the crew welcomes you on board; “It feels like I’m actually connecting with people… I feel like I never have conversations with passengers.”

Next on Destaine’s list is actually paying attention, such as when asked to place bags in the overhead compartment on their side. This includes being ready to place an order during service, being generally respectful, and not keeping headphones on while speaking to a flight attendant.

Children having good manners also made Destaine’s list; “There are so many bratty kids these days… when kids are well mannered, I’m literally like ‘I think I do want kids.'”

However, Destaine’s favorite green flag is when a passenger chimes in after someone gives the flight crew some trouble; “I love when a passenger is giving me a hard time and another passenger is observing it and then they make a joke about it.”

Calling these situations “so funny,” Destaine explained it felt nice to be ‘seen’ during difficult moments on the job.

Last but not least, Destaine noted that she loved when married men were “not too friendly” with the flight attendants. She explained, “The times that guys have tried to chat me up, they’ve always had a ring on their finger.”

Viewers thanked Destaine for sharing her green flags and asked for more videos diving into flying etiquette. One person commented, “Love this post, thank you for the feedback!”