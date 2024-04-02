Bartender tipped $900 after customer takes picture of her “beautiful” pigtails

Bartender tipped $900 after customer takes picture of her “beautiful” pigtailsTikTok: rescarded
A bartender was tipped $900 after a customer asked to take a picture of her hairstyle.
Bartender and TikToker Scarlett Green recently went viral for sharing how she was tipped $900 by a customer. However, the customer had one demand.
Allegedly, the customer asked Scarlett for a picture of her pigtails, as she added a text overlay to her TikTok reiterating what the customer had said to her, “Wow, that’s beautiful, let me take a picture.”
The customer only ordered five draft beers and 10 chicken wings, so the customary 20% tip would have been $6.05.
After learning about the story on TikTok, many viewers chimed in with their own tipping stories.
“There’s a girl at my job who got her braces for free bc she gave phenomenal service to a doctor and I’m happy for her cause now she’s smiles a lot,” said one viewer.
“This one time a customer tipped me $1000 at a bar and the way the owner splits the tips amongst employees, I didn’t see crumbs of it. I quit literally the next day,” said another.
Other viewers commented on how they would have reacted to receiving such a large tip. “I would literally start convulsing on the floor if this ever happened to me,” wrote one viewer.
“Manifesting this,” quipped another.
Though Scarlett’s $900 tip is likely the biggest tip she has ever received, she did not clarify if it was.