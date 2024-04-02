EntertainmentTikTok

Bartender tipped $900 after customer takes picture of her “beautiful” pigtails

Molly Byrne
bartender gets $900 tipTikTok: rescarded

A bartender was tipped $900 after a customer asked to take a picture of her hairstyle.

Bartender and TikToker Scarlett Green recently went viral for sharing how she was tipped $900 by a customer. However, the customer had one demand.

Allegedly, the customer asked Scarlett for a picture of her pigtails, as she added a text overlay to her TikTok reiterating what the customer had said to her, “Wow, that’s beautiful, let me take a picture.”

The customer only ordered five draft beers and 10 chicken wings, so the customary 20% tip would have been $6.05.

After learning about the story on TikTok, many viewers chimed in with their own tipping stories.

“There’s a girl at my job who got her braces for free bc she gave phenomenal service to a doctor and I’m happy for her cause now she’s smiles a lot,” said one viewer.

“This one time a customer tipped me $1000 at a bar and the way the owner splits the tips amongst employees, I didn’t see crumbs of it. I quit literally the next day,” said another.

Other viewers commented on how they would have reacted to receiving such a large tip. “I would literally start convulsing on the floor if this ever happened to me,” wrote one viewer.

“Manifesting this,” quipped another.

Though Scarlett’s $900 tip is likely the biggest tip she has ever received, she did not clarify if it was.

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech