The Last of Us composer seemingly lets slip new TLOU Part 2 re-release in the works

The Last of Us Part 2 might be getting a re-release native to PS5 according to the game’s composer, who may have accidentally let slip some new information during an interview.

The Last of Us is one of gaming’s biggest franchises and has even crossed platforms after HBO’s lauded TV show adaptation of the first game.

With a multiplayer spin-off currently in the making, and a possible threequel in the works as well, fans are eager to dive back into the world of the fungus-infected threat.

And they might not have to wait as long as expected, with the game’s composer Gustavo Santaolalla hinting at a re-release of the second game.

Santaolalla worked as the composer for both games and also worked on the HBO show to boot. In a recent interview with Blender in which he discussed his direct appearance in The Last of Us Part 2, he may have let slip a little nugget of information.

While Santaolalla’s character can be found at the start of the game playing the banjo in Jackson, there is currently no way for players to interact with him.

However, Santaolalla revealed in the interview that a new version of the game will supposedly allow players to request songs for his in-game character to play.

Santaolalla added that he couldn’t discuss the matter further, but fans are already speculating.

Naughty Dog Gustavo Santaolalla’s in-game character as seen in TLOU 2.

While The Last of Us Part 2 has already received its long-awaited PlayStation 5 upgrade with improved performance, a re-release or remaster of sorts may mean fans will get a PS5 definitive version of Abby and Ellie’s journey.

This isn’t an unlikely scenario considering the first game was recently remade for this exact purpose.

With the possibility of more exploration and some new easter eggs to find, fans are eager for confirmation. One tweeted, “Been waiting for this to come since the HBO series, I hope they drop it soon.”

