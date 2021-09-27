Naughty Dog is “in full swing” with The Last of Us multiplayer project

The Last of Us Day brings news of the long-rumored multiplayer project set in Naughty Dog’s grim universe.

Naughty Dog celebrated The Last of Us Day over the weekend, and while many were thrilled to see the first on-set photos from the HBO TV show, gaming fans weren’t left behind.

In a lengthy blog post on the Naughty Dog website, senior manager of communications Rochelle Snyder finally answered the question on many players’ minds – will we get a multiplayer game set in the iconic franchise?

After discussing The Last of Us Part 2’s launch, the post reads: “Yeah, that’s lovely and great Naughty Dog, but what are you doing with The Last of Us right now? In short, we’re working on it.”

Advertisement

Naughty Dog working on “ambitious” The Last of Us multiplayer

“We see the community comments as many of you clamour for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we’ll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s ready.”

“To that end, we’ve been busy growing our team inside the kennel since The Last of Us Part II launched and are currently in full swing of hiring for MP-related positions (hint hint), so if you or somebody you know qualifies for anything you see on our jobs page, apply.”

That’s as firm a confirmation as we’re likely to get, but the fact that the team is still staffing up suggests any The Last of Us multiplayer title is some way off. As we’ve previously reported, a battle royale had been touted for the PlayStation exclusive, while multiplayer gameplay leaked shortly after The Last of Us Part 2’s launch last year.

Advertisement

Has the mode been rebooted? It’s possible, and while the franchise is built on its single-player story content, the popularity of Factions mode in the first game suggests there’s plenty of potential for adversarial multiplayer with its post-apocalyptic universe.

As ever, we’ll update you with anything further about The Last of Us multiplayer, so be sure to check back to Dexerto.