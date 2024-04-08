How to earn money on X: Creator subscriptions and revenue sharing explained

Just like other social media platforms, users on X/formerly Twitter, are able to earn money from their content. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn money on X.

Elon Musk, owner and CEO of Tesla purchased X (previously known as Twitter) in 2022. Following a complete rebranding of the site, Musk has made plenty of changes to the social media platform, for better or for worse. One such change was to the ad revenue system, with Musk letting users monetize their posts.

MrBeast recently revealed he earned $1 million in ad revenue from reposting old content on Twitter/X. It came after saying he wanted to try out Musk’s new revenue sharing option by re-uploading some of his YouTube videos to X.

But this has made people wonder how you could make money from X. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

How to earn money from X

There are two main ways you can earn money from X: Creator Subscriptions and Ads Revenue Sharing.

As of 2023, when X introduced Ads Revenue Sharing on the platform, users can earn money on X. To do this, you’ll need to meet three requirements, which are:

Be subscribed to X Premium or Verified Organizations.

Have at least 5 million organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

Have at least 500 followers.

You can also earn money through creator subscriptions, where your followers can subscribe to your content. To get qualified, you’ll have to meet the same requirements as stated above.

If you meet all the requirements, you can apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in your X settings.

If you get approved to start sharing the ad revenue, there are two more things you’ll have to do, which are to create a Stripe account, which is how you’d get paid, and follow the Ads Revenue Share Terms, which include, for example, Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules.