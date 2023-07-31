Elon Musk’s X/Twitter threatens lawsuit against anti-hate speech group

Elon Musk, the owner of X/Twitter, has threatened to sue an anti-hate group after it did extensive research on hate speech on the platform.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is facing the potential of a lawsuit from Elon Musk. Originally reported by the New York Times, the potential lawsuit entails the group’s work at regularly reporting on X/Twitter’s inability to protect users from hate speech.

This includes a recent report that found that Twitter does nothing about 99% of the hate speech that stems from its Twitter Blue subscribers.

Musk has been at the center of the CCDH’s reports, as his first act of business was to lay off a majority of the teams at Twitter. This has included most of the trust and safety teams, as well as child protection teams.

The threat of the lawsuit comes from the company’s lawyer, Alex Spiro. In a letter published on the CCDH website, Spiro claims the organization has made “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear to harm Twitter.”

Spiro claims the CCDH has “no methodology for its selection or testing of tweets,” among other things. The CCDH has responded in kind, posting its response on the same page.

The response email backs up its claims with sources, pointing out how it conducted its research:

“That article involved CCDH’s review of 100 hateful tweets that contained racist, homophobic, neo-Nazi, antisemitic, or conspiracy content—i.e., content that plainly violates Twitter’s own policies in this regard.”

CCDH responds to Musk’s Twitter lawsuit

CCDH’s CEO, Imran Ahmed, has claimed Elon Musk is a “petty tyrant.” The group also stated that they “stand by our research.”

Musk tweeted himself about the group just days before the threat of a lawsuit. He questioned who was funding the group and called them “truly evil.”

Over the last week, Musk was embroiled in controversy – again – as he reinstated a Twitter Blue account that posted child abuse images.