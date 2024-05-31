World of Tanks fans build wild IRL tank team setup with CO2 cannon

A video has emerged showing a three-person team using an incredible set of realistic controls to run a game of World of Tanks.

There are a variety of reasons why players make custom controller setups for their favorite games. A custom controller might make some things easier to control such as using a dance mat to call in Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Others may wish to enhance the immersion, such as this team who have taken the concept up to eleven with a wild control set up for World of Tanks.

A video has been posted on the social media site BiliBili, which then made its way onto X/Twitter thanks to user MapleKestrel, which shows off an extraordinary setup. A large screen displays the gameplay for World of Tanks, while a three-person team hustles to destroy the enemy using an unusual set of controls. The driver uses a Volkswagen steering wheel to control direction, as another team member simulates loading the canon by shoving a Mountain Dew bottle into a CO2-powered canon prop.

A third team member peers through what appears to be a repurposed Oculus Go VR headset to get sightlines on the enemy, before turning to a pair of cranking wheels. These devices are similar to what might be seen on a lathe or drill press. After a brief period where the wheel comes off the base, the team member lines up the sights and loads another plastic drink bottle into the cannon. Boom.

Obviously, this is not a practical setup for most people, as it requires not only three people but also a large amount of space and an investment in several physical props and electronics. Not to mention the effort involved with wiring everything up so it works as intended with the game.

Some commenters on X/Twitter mentioned that they wished to see the set-up in action in a game that has a greater focus on realism, such as ARMA 3 or War Thunder.