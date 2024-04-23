Content creator goes viral after turning Mountain Dew into wine

A man has gone viral on TikTok after documenting his process online and sharing how he turned Mountain Dew into wine.

Charles Biolo, who goes by ‘goldenhivemead‘ on TikTok, has dedicated his account to inventing new and bizarre mead and wine recipes.

From blueberry pancake mead to Dr. Pepper wine, Biolo isn’t afraid to dip his toes into flavors never tried before. And his latest invention is no different — Mountain Dew wine.

The winemaking process requires only a few ingredients, with Biolo showing his 1.3 million followers how to make their own. Now, with only Mountain Dew, honey, and yeast, you can too.

Article continues after ad

Sharing the full recipe, Biolo explained he combined all three ingredients in a large jar before leaving the mixture to ferment for a few weeks. To counter the preservatives found in the soda, Biolo decided to “slightly raise the pH” by adding a bit of baking soda.

Article continues after ad

“The very next day I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it fermenting,” Biolo said, letting the process continue for a further four weeks before quickening things up with a clarifier.

Within a couple more weeks, Biolo confirmed that the wine had finished fermenting with an estimated alcohol content of 13.9% and was ready for consumption.

Article continues after ad

“To my surprise, this didn’t taste completely like battery acid but more like a smooth, citrus mead with maybe a slight chemical aftertaste,” Biolo explained. “Honestly I expected worse. I consider this a massive win.”

As Mountain Dew wine was just one of “many crazy ideas” Biolo had for alcoholic experimentation, he promised viewers to expect more wild beverages coming up in the near future.

Many have already pitched their own flavor ideas in the comments, such as Cherry Vanilla Coke, pickle juice, and Strawberry Fanta. Personally though, here’s to hoping for a recipe on how to make redbull wine for those early mornings requiring some extra energy.

Article continues after ad