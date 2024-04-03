Woman shares iPhone tip to prevent sleeping through your alarm

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after sharing an iPhone tip that will help prevent others from sleeping through their alarm.

Over the last few years, iPhone users have reported issues with their alarms seemingly not going off — or going off at a very low volume.

TikTok ElizabethAnnWenson recently uploaded a video revealing her recent issue with a quiet alarm and sharing a tip on how to prevent it from happening again.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 8M views and nearly 12,000 comments in just four days after being posted.

In the clip, she says that turning off “attention aware features” in her iPhone 15’s settings has prevented her from experiencing low-volume alarms.

Launched alongside FaceID, Attention Aware Features prevent the iPhone’s screen from dimming and even lower alarm volume while you’re looking at the device.

Users flooded the comments with their reactions to the tip, with many happy to find the answer to their problems.

“I KNEW IT I was sleeping through way too many alarms which is not normal for me I was so confused,” one user replied.

Another said: “lol omg my alarm doesn’t work either but I just assumed it was the universe telling me to live a soft life.”

This isn’t the first time someone mentioned having issues with alarm volume, either. This Reddit thread from 2021 has a ton of people looking for the same solution.