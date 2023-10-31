Windows 11 just brought Copilot AI to the masses — here’s how to disable it

Windows 11’s 2023 update, 23H2, brings the company’s Copilot AI to everyone’s desktop — here’s how to disable it if you’d rather not have it around.

In the heat of the the battle of AI chatbots, Microsoft made their Bing Chat AI available to everyone to enjoy in early May 2023.

They’ve since created Copilot, which acts as sort of a parent name for Bing Chat’s entire existence.

Windows 11’s 2023 update brings Copilot to everyone’s desktop whether you like it or not, but we have a way to disable it.

How to turn off Copilot AI in Windows 11

Microsoft only allows users to hide the icon on the taskbar by default, but there is a registry edit available that will disable it entirely thanks to HotHardware.

Fair warning, be very careful when editing your registry — messing something up can result in having to reinstall windows. Here are the steps to do so if you’re brave enough to try it:

Open a PowerShell window with Admin Privilege. Search for Windows PowerShell in the start menu and right-click on the result, and select “Run as Administrator.”

Click Yes on the UAC Prompt

Paste the following: reg add HKCU\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\WindowsCopilot /v “TurnOffWindowsCopilot” /t REG_DWORD /f /d 1

If you have the feature, click the Copilot taskbar icon or press Windows Key+C, at which point everything should disappear. You can then close Copilot.

If you disable the service, but would like to re-enable it in the future, you can follow the same steps above. Instead, though, you’ll copy the following line into PowerShell:

reg delete HKCU\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\WindowsCopilot /f

That’s all we know as of writing about getting rid of Windows Copilot, but we’ll update this article should a better way be added to Windows 11 in the future.

