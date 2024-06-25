How to swap to a local account in Windows 11

Many thought Windows 10 was going to be the last major Windows update

Microsoft prefers it if you were logged in to an online account while using Windows 11. Most recently, this has included deleting the official guide to switch to a local account on Windows 11.

However, there are many reasons why a user might prefer to keep their PC offline, including for privacy, security, or so the PC can run a particular piece of equipment.

So if you want to use your Windows 11 PC as a local user, there is a way to switch over – and this handy guide will help with all you need to get started.

Switching to a local account

Go to the Windows Start menu and click settings

Scroll down to Accounts

Select Your Info and select ‘Sign in with a local account instead’. This link will only appear if you are currently signed in with a Microsoft account.

Type in a username, password, and password hint. You must use a different username to any others registered to the device

Click on Next

Select ‘Sign out and Finish’.

Sign back in using your new local account.

You will now be able to use Windows 11 locally, without needing to be logged in using your Microsoft account.

This can be used to air-gap PCs for various use cases, or for an extended period of offline for travel. It also prevents Windows from trying to automatically save everything to OneDrive. Unlike CoPilot, this process doesn’t need any additional software or RegEdits.