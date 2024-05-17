How to turn off AI in Google search results

If you don’t want to see AI in your search results, there are ways to disable the feature in Google search.

Google has been keen on embracing AI technology in many ways. One of the avenues this has manifested is Google’s search feature. Google has integrated AI into a search using what it refers to as ‘AI Overviews’.

However, there are ways to disable AI search results in Windows 10 and 11 while using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

Recently, Google has rolled out a new filter option that configures the site to only display text-based search results. This eliminates any AI-generated answers, but it cannot usually be set as your default search. However, there is a workaround, which we’ve listed below.

Article continues after ad

Turn off Google AI search results in Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome

Click Customize and Control Google Chrome (Three Dots menu)

Go to Settings

Click on Search Engine

Select ‘Manage search engines and site search’

Click the Add button underneath the section marked ‘Site Search’

In Name, put something like Google Web or Google Results

In the Shortcut bar, enter https://google.com

Under URL setting, enter the following: {google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s

Click the Add button

Now click the three dots beside the Search entry you just created.

Select ‘Make Default’

Click on Appearance and toggle the ‘Show Home button’ to On.

Turn off Google AI search results in Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge

Click on Settings and more (Three dots menu)

Select Settings

Click on ‘Privacy, Search, and Services’

Scroll to the bottom and select ‘Address bar and search’

Find the ‘Manage search engines’ setting

Click the Add button in the top right corner

In the Name block, choose a name like Google Web or Google Results

In the Shortcut bar, enter https://google.com

Under URL setting, enter the following: {google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s

Click the Add button

Now click the three dots beside the Search entry you just created.

Select ‘Make Default’

By completing these steps, your next Google Search will default to using the ‘Web’ search filter. This will remove AI Overview and ensure you only see hyperlinks, instead of images, video, and other forms of results.

Article continues after ad

Using Windows 11 and want to remove its new AI features? Check out our guide on how to disable Copilot AI.