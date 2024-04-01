Looking for where to buy the Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker and photo frame? We’ve got you covered with where to buy, price and more.

Samsung makes a ton of premium TVs, including QLED, OLED, Mini-LED, and more. While these display panels are used in Samsung TVs, the company also makes The Frame TVs that double up as an art piece to increase the aesthetic value of your living room.

Inspired by the success of these excellent TVs, the South Korean tech giant has come up with a Bluetooth wireless speaker dubbed The Music Frame. First unveiled at the CES this year, the Music Frame has a customizable physical print on the front with a premium Dolby Atmos audio system hidden underneath.

Where to buy the Samsung Music Frame

The Samsung Music Frame is priced at $399 and is up for pre-order via Samsung and other shopping platforms, including Best Buy.

The pre-orders for this speaker are open till April 11, and shipping is expected to start by April 12. Samsung offers a $50 Samsung Credit, while Best Buy offers a promotional gift card worth $100 which can be used towards any of your subsequent purchases from the retailer.

Samsung Music Frame: Design & features

Samsung

The Music Frame from Samsung is a premium wireless smart speaker with a 13.8-inch by 13.8-inch square design. With its bold black colored frame, it looks like an extension of Samsung’s The Frame TV if you already have one.

The company says that you’ll be able to order a customized physical print for the front to blend the speaker with the design of your living room. Alternatively, you can use a photo insert of your choice.

What’s hidden underneath this wall-mountable speaker are six speakers, including two woofers, two tweeters, and two midrange drivers, that can produce loud and crisp sounds.

The Music Frame can be a standalone speaker that streams music via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. You can even connect it with your TV to enhance its audio output. If you have a compatible 2024 Samsung TV or Soundbar, you can even leverage Q-Symphony technology from Samsung for a premium listening experience.

The Music Frame also works with Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung’s Bixby, or Google Assistant, making it another valuable addition to your smart home devices.

Samsung Music Frame: Should you buy it?

Samsung

While The Music Frame looks different from most smart home speakers, it is not a unique product. We’ve seen a similar product when Ikea collaborated with Sonos for Symfonisk speakers. At $260 a piece, these speakers offer similar utility, just in case you’re not married to the Samsung ecosystem.

However, like The Frame TVs, the Music Frame is about software experience, not price. It is best suited for users already locked in Samsung’s device ecosystem, including smart devices like Galaxy phones, soundbars, TVs, and more.

