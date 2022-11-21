Get a 50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for just $148 at Walmart

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Looking for a TV to catch all your favorite movies and shows this winter? We just might have the ticket, as the Onn Roku 50″ 4K TV is now $150 at Walmart.

Walmart’s Black Friday sales have just gone live for Plus customers. The seven-hour advantage is bringing everything out of the woodwork, as we can see with this 4K TV.

Down from its original price, the Onn Roku 50″ 4K TV is now just $148, making it the ideal purchase for those on a budget. While it won’t be the most spectacular panel on the planet, you’re getting a solid, 4K TV for less than a vast majority on the market.

Article continues after ad

It comes with Roku’s operating system built in, which gives you full access to the range of apps you’d expect (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime). As it’s a Roku TV, you’ll also be able to watch the excellent Weird Al movie too. It’s a Christmas classic in the making.

The Weird Al movie is available through the Roku channel

The deals don’t end there: TCL 65″ 4K TV now just $250

Walmart’s deals don’t just stop with Onn though. TCL, another budget TV brand, has their 65″ 4K TV on sale for a whopping $248. For an additional $100, you get 15″ extra inches and a similar TV. It also runs Roku.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For your games, you’re not going to get high refresh rates or deep, HDR colors, but if you want to make the jump 4K, you can do much worse.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out our dedicated TV deals hub for this Black Friday, and our full Black Friday hub to see what deals we’ve gathered from around the internet.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.