Get these Roku streaming boxes up to 55% off before Black Friday

Fancy getting a Roku streaming device? These three streamers are now in a crazy pre-Black Friday deal at Walmart.

Walmart has just announced a tonne of Black Friday deals, and three of Roku’s smart streaming devices are a part of the package.

Roku’s streaming stick and devices are among their segment’s best products. We’ve made a detailed comparison of Roku’s streaming devices vs Amazon’s Fire TV sticks, and we feel that Roku’s streaming platform is simple, easy to use, and offers way more flexibility than the Fire TV Sticks.

As a part of the deals, the Roku Premiere, which sells at $34.99, is available at just $19. You can save $46 on the Roku Ultra LT and get it for just $34 instead of the regular $80 price point. The affordable Roku Express, which sells at $29 usually, can be bought for just $25 from the website.

As of today, these deals are available only on Walmart’s site, while in-store offers will start from November 10 onwards. Also, there is no prize for guessing that the products part of these deals are available in limited quantities. So, hurry before the supplies run out.

Roku Premiere is a streaming box that lets you enjoy HDR content in brilliant 4K and HD resolution, depending on your TV’s compatibility.

The Roku Ultra LT is also a streaming box. supports 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. It comes with a remote that lets you add earphones and enjoy a private listening experience without disturbing anyone else at home.

The Roku Express is an affordable streaming device that offers almost the same experience as its pricier siblings but at a fraction of the cost. It comes with a simple remote that, unfortunately, doesn’t have an option to control your TV.

It connects to your TV via an HDMI cable and offers free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals only on The Roku Channel. Apart from connecting to the internet, you can download your favorite content platforms, including Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, Hulu, and more.

Its easy-to-use operating system allows you to arrange the applications based on your preference, which lets you watch your favorite content easily and quickly.

