This Roku-powered 50-inch 4K TV is less than $150 at Walmart

If you fancy adding a new smart LED TV to your drawing room, Walmart has this sorted for you. It is selling a massive 50-inch 4k Roku TV at just $148.

Though the regular price of this affordable TV is $190, the additional $40 discount makes the deal way more lucrative than ever before.

Unlike other cheap LED TVs, this TV doesn’t cut down on features that you’d typically need in your TV. Apart from a high-resolution 50-inch display, it supports HDR10 and Dolby Audio. You can also access Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

Why should you buy this 50-inch Onn 4K TV?

A 50-inch TV is ideal for content consumption as well as gaming. You can watch your favorite movies, shows, and more on a massive display with crystal-clear images in 4K resolution.

It comes with support from premium features like HDR10 and Dolby Audio, offering an immersive experience. Moreover, the Onn 4K TV also lets you mirror your phone’s display as it supports Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

We’re a fan of Roku’s streaming platform as it is intuitive, easy to use, and lets you download your favorite streaming applications like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Besides these subscription-only applications, you can access some of Roku’s exclusive free content.

The customizable home screen setup helps you quickly navigate to your favorite content. Thanks to the support of Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

