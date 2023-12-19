50-inch Smart QLED TV drops below $250 in holiday deal

Best Buy is offering over 50% off this massive 50-inch TCL Smart 4K TV to help you watch your favorite movies this Christmas.

If you’ve been looking forward to spending quality time with your family and watching your favorite flicks on a shiny new 4K smart LED TV, then Best Buy has a great deal just for you.

This TCL 50-inch Class Q5 Series QLED 4K Smart Google TV generally sells for $399 but is now selling at just below $250 for a limited time. This means you can save $150 upfront for a limited period.

One of the cheapest QLED TVs is now even cheaper

The TCL 4K Smart QLED TV supports HDR10+, HDR HLG, and Dolby Vision, producing the most vivid image quality in this price range. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you control the TV using voice commands.

This TCL TV is built on the Google TV platform, meaning you can download many streaming applications and games for free. Some featured platforms on this TV are Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, and Spotify.

The QLED panel used on this TV offers over a billion colors for richer and more realistic images. It has three HDMI ports to connect your satellite cable box, a favorite games console, and a soundbar.

This TV also comes with an Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync, automatically enabling game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency for unmatched gaming performance. Additionally, It also has a feature called Game Accelerator 120, which offers up to 120 VRR and lets you enjoy more responsive and lag-free gameplay.

