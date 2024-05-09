Asus to reveal ROG Ally 2024 with a brand-new look

Asus has revealed that a new version of its Asus ROG Ally handheld will be launched later today, featuring a new black colorway.

An updated version of the Asus ROG Ally will be rolling out later today, according to an announcement from Asus. The new hardware is expected to be fully revealed in a YouTube livestream hosted by Jake and Whitson of the ROG Global YouTube channel.

The new Asus ROG Ally will not be the rumoured Asus ROG Ally 2, but instead a refreshed and improved version of the hardware. The new handheld was first spotted in a photograph posted on the official Asus ROG social media accounts, which showed a redesigned Ally handheld with a new black colorway tucked in amongst the white Version 1 Ally handhelds.

So far, the new Asus ROG Ally has only been seen in glimpses and silhouettes, but while the major exterior design has not changed significantly, there are some notable differences. For instance, the bottom edge is now rounded, perhaps as a response to concerns about ergonomics.

There are not expected to be any substantial upgrades in terms of technical specifications, as the new Asus ROG Ally will be using the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU as the base model.

Customers are hoping for improvements to the display, along with a larger battery and a fix for the persistent Micro SD card problems. It remains to be seen what other improvements and changes Asus will add to the new model.