This bizarre sneaker PC from Cooler Master will cost you nearly $4000

A new PC from Cooler Master’s boutique brand, CMODX, comes in the form of a sneaker and is ludicrously priced.

Custom PCs aren’t new, and a lot of novelty cases have come and gone. Just last month, we saw Heineken hire engineers to modify a mini-fridge into a PC. While they’re impressive, they never tend to stick around for a long time. However, Cooler Master appears to be bucking the trend.

Shown off for the first time in 2020 during a build tournament, the Sneaker X won “Case Mod World Series 2020”. It’s taken three years to go from the concept to a full-on product. It was even announced last year that it was expected that Cooler Master would outfit it with an RTX 30-series GPU.

That isn’t the case, as the two PCs available come equipped with either a 4070 or 4070 Ti. Both systems have an i7-13700K and will cost $3499 or $3799. Also cooped up inside the shoe is 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD.

For those in Europe, you can also upgrade this to a 4080 and 13900K. This then ratchets the price up to €4,499 ($4,250).

Of course, the exorbitant price is solely around Cooler Master’s shoe design, which was done by JMDF.

JMDF and Cooler Master finally release Sneaker X PC

JMDF is renowned for its utterly wild PC cases, all housing impressive specs. A recent addition to Cooler Master’s tournament winner’s output is a minigun. There’s also a Warframe-themed PC in the shape of a Tenno, the characters you play as.

In the original video trailer for the unique case, Cooler Master and designer JMDF show off how it has integrated things like fans and power buttons into the overall sneaker design. It really is quite a feat once you start seeing the LEDs and cooling pipes start to kick into action. Just remember, if you want to pick one up for yourself, it’ll cost a pretty penny.