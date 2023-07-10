Intel 14th gen CPU performance leaks & it could be super impressive

Intel 14th gen CPU leaks are now online, showcasing what is reported to be an 14700K, with a noticeable boost in performance when compared to its predecessor.

The next-generation of Intel CPUs is coming. Almost a year on from the release of Raptor Lake, it appears that Intel CPUs are once again seeing a marginal upgrade. This year, Team Blue’s offering have seemingly been a dominant force, though AMD’s Ryzen 7000X3D chips have captured the power crown for gaming workloads.

The leak, which stems from renowned leaker Harukaze5719, showcvased an Intel Core i7-14700K, in an image, the CPU is reported to have 20 cores, and 28 threads, at a clock of 3.4Ghz. It is believed that the core split might be 8 performance cores, and 12 efficiency cores on the chip itself. Given the clock speed, you can assume that the CPU is not a laptop variant. This was sooned followed up by Twitter user wxnod, who showcases a screenshot of the same CPU, with an open Cinebench Benchmark.

Intel Core i7-14700k benchmark leaks

Twitter / Wxnod

According to the leaks, we can see the alleged i7-14700k achieves two distinct numbers in both CPU-Z and Cinebench R23. We’ve listed the results below.

Intel Core i7-14700K Score Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 36296 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 2192 CPU-Z (Single Thread) 908.2 CPU-Z (Multi Thread) 14988.5

Videocardz claims that the CPU isx up to 17% faster on average in multi-threaded or multi-core workloads than its predecessor, the Core-i7-13700K. However, the increase in single-threaded performance is noticably smaller, at an average of just 4%. This may just be due to how early the motherboard BIOS being tested is, as well as a host of other factors, including that the chip itself has not been officially confirmed yet, so it is likely that we are simply seeing an engineering sample here.

Regardless, the promising increase in multi-threaded tasks would be welcome news for those making use of their PCs in video editing or streaming. But, initial sings show that there may be less of a difference in gaming workloads overall.

It feels like Intel is resting on its laurels a bit here. This generation of CPUs might be looking like more of an interative refresh rather than anything that significantly moves the needle for performance.