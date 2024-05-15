Tech

OnePlus Open 2 poised to release later than expected with new chip

Jitendra Soni
OnePlus OpenOnePlus

OnePlus’s next foldable phone might not launch in 2024. A new leak claims that the OnePlus Open 2 will arrive in 2025, flush with a new next-gen flagship chipset.

OnePlus is expected to be working on the successor of its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. It was previously thought that the OnePlus Open 2 might launch later this year. However, rumors suggest that the foldable might skip a 2024 launch.

According to a series of tweets posted by several reliable leakers, the OnePlus Fold 2 has been delayed and could arrive early next year. However, the good news is that the phone is expected to ship with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The original OnePlus Open was a rebranded Oppo N3. It could be succeeded by the Oppo N5, which will be sold as the OnePlus Open 2 outside China. There will be no Oppo “N4” because the number 4 is considered highly unlucky and is generally avoided in Chinese numerology.

The OnePlus Open was equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and was launched in October 2023. If the company goes by a yearly upgrade cycle, it would have to use an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or similar variant.

However, the rumored SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is slated to launch in early 2025, and OnePlus could capitalize on timing a launch earlier in the year to make its flagship phone relevant for longer.

Moreover, this may give the OnePlus Open 2 bragging rights to be the first foldable phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, as its direct competitors from Samsung are likely to only arrive in July or August 2025.

Related Topics

androidSmartphone

About The Author

Jitendra Soni

Jitendra loves writing about tech, especially smartphones. He has almost 10 years of experience. He spearheaded the TechRadar India editorial operations and has written for TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Free Press Journal, Mobile Scout, IB Times Singapore, Indulge Express, and more. He can be reached at jitendra.soni@dexerto.com

keep reading
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Tech
Google Pixel 9 blowout leak reveals design of entire lineup
Anurag Singh
Google Play edition
Tech
Now is the perfect time for Google to bring back Play edition phones
Jitendra Soni
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on image
Tech
Samsung rumor states budget Z Fold has been canceled
Jitendra Soni
nothing removes android imessage app security concerns
Tech
Nothing CMF Phone 1: Everything we know so far
Anurag Singh
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech