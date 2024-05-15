OnePlus Open 2 poised to release later than expected with new chip

OnePlus’s next foldable phone might not launch in 2024. A new leak claims that the OnePlus Open 2 will arrive in 2025, flush with a new next-gen flagship chipset.

OnePlus is expected to be working on the successor of its first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. It was previously thought that the OnePlus Open 2 might launch later this year. However, rumors suggest that the foldable might skip a 2024 launch.

According to a series of tweets posted by several reliable leakers, the OnePlus Fold 2 has been delayed and could arrive early next year. However, the good news is that the phone is expected to ship with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The original OnePlus Open was a rebranded Oppo N3. It could be succeeded by the Oppo N5, which will be sold as the OnePlus Open 2 outside China. There will be no Oppo “N4” because the number 4 is considered highly unlucky and is generally avoided in Chinese numerology.

The OnePlus Open was equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and was launched in October 2023. If the company goes by a yearly upgrade cycle, it would have to use an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or similar variant.

However, the rumored SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is slated to launch in early 2025, and OnePlus could capitalize on timing a launch earlier in the year to make its flagship phone relevant for longer.

Moreover, this may give the OnePlus Open 2 bragging rights to be the first foldable phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, as its direct competitors from Samsung are likely to only arrive in July or August 2025.