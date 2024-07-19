Nothing is launching a new phone in July & it’s not the Nothing Phone 3

Nothing is preparing to launch a new smartphone later this month. It’s not the Nothing Phone 3 but a new Phone 2a model.

Nothing launched a new phone this year called the Phone 2a. This model is supposed to be a cheaper version of Phone 2 but with dependable specifications. It ditches features like wireless charging and gets fewer LEDs on the back, but still maintains solid specs.

The London-based startup has confirmed that it wants to launch a new model for the Phone 2a, which will be called Phone 2a Plus. The new smartphone will be announced on 31 July, confirmed the company, without revealing any specs of the upcoming phone.

The teaser shared on X reads, “Plus. More. Extra.” The animation accompanying the teaser shows grooves that look similar to the wireless charging coil of a smartphone. It’s possible that Nothing is hinting at wireless charging for the new phone.

We’ve seen in the smartphone realm that when a phone has a “Plus” suffix, it usually features a larger display than the non-Plus model. Take the iPhone 15 Plus for example, which has a significantly larger display than the iPhone 15. Ditto for the Galaxy S24+, which is larger than the Galaxy S24.

However, the Phone 2a already features a 6.78-inch display. Going above that doesn’t make sense. The new smartphone could instead be referring to a higher storage capacity, and maybe a better camera sensor.

The Phone 2a tops at 256GB and features a 50MP + 50MP dual camera setup on the rear. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.

With no Nothing Phone 3 coming this year, the upcoming Phone 2a Plus is likely to take its place. The company’s CEO confirmed the Phone 3 won’t launch until 2025. Earlier in July, Nothing also released the CMF Phone 1 as a budget-friendly option.

