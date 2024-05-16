OnePlus Open 2: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be the company’s second foldable phone. Here’s everything you need to know about this OnePlus Open’s successor.

OnePlus almost nailed its first-ever foldable phone‘s design, features, and specifications. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy foldables, which were improved iteratively, OnePlus did a commendable job with its first attempt at making a foldable phone.

The hinge and the almost invisible crease were the stand-out features that got us hyped for the OnePlus Open 2 since they stood out amongst its other excellent qualities.

OnePlus Open 2: Release window rumors

OnePlus OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to release in Q1, 2025. The company may rebrand Oppo’s N5 foldable phone as Open 2 for a worldwide release. As per the latest rumors, the launch of N5 has been pushed back to accommodate a new flagship chipset.

The OnePlus Open was released in October 2023 and an annual update cycle would mean October 2024 release. This means that there could be a delay of three to four months, but that’s worthwhile if we’re getting a better processor.

OnePlus Open 2: Price Speculation

Since these are early days, we are yet to discover leaks or rumors about the pricing of OnePlus Open 2. That said, the OnePlus Open was released at $1700, slightly cheaper than competing devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Pixel Fold.

If the company follows the same aggressive pricing strategy for the Open 2 and throws in a similar trade-in discount as it did with the OnePlus Open, it would be a great value for your hard-earned money. Also, Samsung canceling the budget Galaxy Z Fold may also augur well for OnePlus.

OnePlus Open 2: Rumored specifications and design

OnePlus OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open was well-received primarily because of its design. The phone was a rebranded Oppo N3, which was limited to China. It is expected that the Open 2 may be identical to Oppo’s upcoming foldable N5.

That said, we have yet to encounter any leaks giving us a sneak peek at the design of Open 2. However, we do not anticipate OnePlus to make any significant changes to the overall look and feel of its new foldable phone.

That said, some upgrades in the hinge design are welcome. We hope that OnePlus makes the upcoming phone slightly more compact and pocketable.

With incremental design updates kept aside, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to feature the next-gen flagship chipset from Snapdragon. This upcoming chipset may be dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and the Open 2 may be the first globally available foldable phone to sport this SoC. We expect the phone to ship with 12 or 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus Open might ship with Android 15 out of the box. Apart from all the AI features that Google is adding to the new mobile operating system, we expect OnePlus to add new productivity features to help users take full advantage of the massive screen real estate.

Lastly, the original OnePlus Open had a great set of cameras. Like the other flagship OnePlus phones, the Open also had a Hasselblad-calibrated camera, which produced great images and videos. Looking at the camera specs of the OnePlus 12, we expect the company to upgrade the camera specs on the Open 2 as well.

OnePlus Open 2: What we want to see

OnePlus OnePlus Open

We already have high expectations from the OnePlus Open 2 – mainly because of what we saw on the company’s first-ever foldable phone.

However, one of the top features on our wish list is wireless charging. The Open didn’t have wireless charging support, and we hope that this changes with the Open 2. The OnePlus 12 supports 50W fast wireless charging, and it would be great if the company brought the same to its next foldable phone.

Next up is better dust and water resistance. Pocket dust is the biggest enemy of a device with moving parts, and a foldable phone relies mainly on mechanically movable parts. The last thing you want is to hear a creaky sound coming from the hinge of a $1700 phone. We’ve experienced this with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and dust particles creeping from under the display are an unpleasant sight.

OnePlus added some unique software features that helped multitasking. We expect the brand to fine-tune OxygenOS for a foldable display and add more innovative features to the upcoming device.

Moreover, Google and Samsung offer up to seven years of software updates on their foldable devices – three more years than what OnePlus offers for the Open. The OnePlus Open 2 will only remain relevant for a longer time if the company matches what other brands are offering.

Last but not least, a tablet-styled foldable phone needs a stylus. We’ve seen how useful Samsung’s S-Pen is with the Galaxy Z Fold and the Ultra series of phones. Adding stylus support to the OnePlus Open 2 will help you take quick notes, sketch, or edit images and videos effortlessly on a large display.