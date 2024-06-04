Nothing’s cryptic teaser reveals new smartphone launch

Nothing might be gearing up to launch a new device, likely a smartphone. However, there’s no news yet on what phone it might actually be.

Nothing has a new phone in the works, and if a recent teaser posted on X is any indication, it might launch soon. Typical of the startup’s previous campaigns, the new teaser doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphone.

The post simply shows a big screw. The caption counts down from “3, 2, 1” hinting at an upcoming release, but the screw throws us off. It doesn’t look anything like a regular phone, leaving room for interpretation.

Rumors are rife that Nothing has teased the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. Previous Nothing phones, the Phone 1 and Phone 2, both debuted in July, so it’s only fair to assume the company has started to tease the Phone 3’s launch.

However, a more logical possibility would be the CMF Phone 1. Past reports have claimed that Nothing plans to launch an affordable smartphone under its CMF sub-brand.

Several clues suggest that the teased device might be the rumored CMF Phone 1. X user @realMlgmXyysd has a theory about the mysterious device in Nothing’s latest teaser. They claim the image shows the CMF Phone 1, and the prominent screw is part of a new feature called “Nothing Lock.”

We noted in our CMF Phone 1 roundup that it could debut with model number A015 and feature a 6.7-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

A 91Mobiles report claims the CMF Phone 1 could be priced at around $150. The report states it is priced at Rs 12,000 in India, or around $143.