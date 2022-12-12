The Last of Us Part 1 will be Steam Deck compatible, Naughty Dog confirms

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

For fans looking to play Joel and Ellie’s iconic adventure on Steam Deck, you might be in luck, as Naughty Dog has confirmed that The Last of Us Part 1 will be playable on Valve’s portable powerhouse.

Valve’s Steam Deck is an incredibly popular handheld, which has spawned a micro-industry of portable PCs. Given the popularity of the hardware, one Twitter user took to the platform to ask if Naughty Dog’s upcoming remake of The Last of Us Part 1, which lands on PC on March 3, will be playable on Steam Deck.

Neil Druckmann responded in a tweet that states: “Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck”. This will be the latest in a string of Sony PC ports like Spider-Man; Miles Morales and Uncharted which are all playable on the Steam Deck. For those who might not be into the portable nature of the device, you can also check out Steam Deck accessories that allow you to hook it up to the TV.

Article continues after ad

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Can you play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck?

Developer Naughty Dog has confirmed that you will indeed be able to play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck. What is currently unknown is if it will be Steam Deck Verified, or if it will simply be “Playable”. Regardless, expect to tweak your settings a little bit in order to get the title up and running in a playable state, as it’s likely that the Steam Deck will not be able to handle running the title with maximum settings.

We also hold out hope for FSR integration into the game, something that the Sackboy port was notably missing. FSR will allow you to smooth over any of those nasty performance bumps to bring the Steam Deck up to a playable framerate with some pretty graphics to go with it, too.