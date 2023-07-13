The Associated Press signs deal with OpenAI to help train ChatGPT

The Associated Press and OpenAI have just entered a partnership to help both companies, with OpenAI using AP text archives to help train ChatGPT.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT began skyrocketing in popularity, ChatGPT’s language and knowledge have continuously improved as developers teach it things based on public information.

A deal struck between The Associated Press and OpenAI on July 13, 2023, will help ChatGPT learn even more.

As a first-of-its-kind deal, the partnership between the AP and OpenAI will benefit both parties in various ways.

OpenAI

The AP signs deal with OpenAI

According to an exclusive report from Axios, The AP’s deal with OpenAI will last two years and will see the two major companies sharing access to select news content and technology.

OpenAI will use some of the AP’s text archive to help train ChatGPT as part of the deal, with access going as far back as 1985.

OpenAI’s COO Brad Lightcap told the publication: “Feedback—along with access to their high-quality, factual text archive—will help to improve the capabilities and usefulness of OpenAI’s systems.”

In return for offering up their text archives, the AP will get access to OpenAI’s technology and product expertise, presumably to help grow the publication even further.

The AP was one of the first major news organizations to begin using AI about a decade ago to automate corporate earnings reports. Since then, it’s used automation to help cover local sporting events.

AI use in journalism has been a hot topic over the first half of 2023, but AP’s senior vice president told Axios that they hope to use this partnership to develop standards for other newsrooms.

“AP firmly supports a framework that will ensure intellectual property is protected and content creators are fairly compensated for their work. News organizations must have a seat at the table to ensure this happens so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism,” Kristin Heitmann said.

For more AI news and other viral tech stories, head over to check out our coverage.