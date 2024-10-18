Ara: History Untold Livestream – Conquer Challenge Cards and Rewrite History

Ara: History Untold takes players on a journey through thousands of years of history as they work to elevate their nation above the competition. Now, four streamers come together to take on everything the game has to offer and vie for prestige in a challenging and fast-moving world.

Ara: History Untold is a brand new turn-based grand strategy game developed by Oxide Games. Starting in the earliest eras of humanity, players progress through each era, advancing and growing as a civilization along the way.

On October 21, streamers Kkatamina, Quill18, Viper, and Nymn will take on the mantle of one of four legendary leaders and figures of the past – Nefertiti of Egypt, Elizabeth I of England, Caesar of Rome and Sappho of Greece.

From there, they will complete bespoke and exciting achievements while attempting to lead their factions to glory, encountering other world leaders, establishing trade, expanding their influence and navigating major events across the course of millennia.

Tune in on Monday to join this journey. Help choose which challenges the streamers face next and have the opportunity to play along at home! As an early preview of what to expect, we have picked out five of the most exciting challenges on offer in this unique livestream event.

Here Kitty, Kitty

Dexerto/Oxide Games

In the human race’s earliest days, danger came in many forms. This is equally true in Ara: History Untold, and one of the more frightening encounters in the game’s infancy comes with the arrival of Mountain Lions. To unlock this achievement, you simply need to survive your first brush with a wild pride.

The Art of War

Dexerto/Oxide Games

War is a distinct possibility whenever two competing civilizations come into contact with one another. Coming out on top when the dust settles is another thing entirely, and it all starts with a single battle. This achievement pops up when players win their first battle in Ara, so it’s time to start sharpening those weapons.

The Silk Road

Dexerto/Oxide Games

Trade is an extremely important part of running an efficient nation, and designating official paths for those caravans to follow makes that process a lot easier. To unlock this achievement card, the streamers (and those playing along at home) will need to establish their first official trade route with another nation.

Not the Messiah

Dexerto/Oxide Games

Religion plays a vital role in Ara: History Untold, just as it does in the real world, and spreading the chosen faith is a big step towards victory. This achievement asks players to establish a religion of their own and successfully convert three existing cities to that pursuit.

Shadows and Dust

Dexerto/Oxide Games

Just as a player’s first battle is a major part of their journey in Ara: History Untold, winning wars is the culmination of those efforts in individual skirmishes. The Shadows and Dust achievement is awarded when the player is able to entirely conquer an enemy civilization and its people.

Tune in on October 21 and play your part as Kkatamina, Quill18, Viper, Kkatamina, and Nymn take their first steps into the world of Ara: History Untold.

