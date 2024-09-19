YouTube unveils new AI tool to create short-form videos

YouTube announced it will be rolling out a new generative AI video tool in 2024 that will enable content creators to create 6-second clips simply by inputting a text prompt.

As stated in YouTube’s September 18 blog post, the platform aims to integrate Google DeeMind’s Veo generative AI video model into YouTube shorts. This will allow content creators to “effortlessly generate a singular clip that fits right in with the content you’ve already captured.”

Article continues after ad

Johanna Voolich, YouTube’s chief product officer, further noted in the blog post that Veo will provide “even more incredible video backgrounds, breathing life into concepts that were once impossible to visualize.”

The chief product officer explained that a BookTuber or fashion designer can share “fun and imaginative design concepts with their audience” thanks to YouTube’s expansion of AI-generated content.

It will be integrated into the Shorts editor already on YouTube, and content created using Veo will be marked with SynthID so that viewers are aware that it was created using AI.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sarah Ali, a director of product management at YouTube, described the concept behind the six-minute AI short videos as being “just like it’s footage from [your] camera roll” and that the clips created will mirror the content creator’s style and vision.

Furthermore, YouTube claimed its push to enable more AI tools for content creators will “unlock new forms of expression.”

AI content has permeated the online space in recent years. The emergence of ChatGPT and other tools that emulate the faces and voices of celebrities has become commonplace on TikTok. even Netflix has found itself at the center of controversy for using AI-generated content in shows.

Article continues after ad

YouTube appears to be going all in on the technology having enlisted some of the platform’s most popular content creators, including MrBeast, to help test out its new AI content.

There is no concrete date for when Veo will be integrated into YouTube Shorts and allow for AI-generated clips. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when this feature is implemented.