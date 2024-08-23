Meta reportedly cancels high-end Apple Vision Pro competitor due to costs

Meta has reportedly canceled its attempt at making a higher-end mixed reality headset to compete with the Apple Vision Pro.

Ever since Apple released the Vision Pro in February 2024, rumors have swirled around Meta’s attempt to compete with the high-dollar mixed reality headset.

The headset was rumored to be the Meta Quest Pro 2, but now according to a report from The Information the project has been canceled entirely.

The publication says that two Meta employees told them about the news and claimed that it was too pricey to be able to sell well.

Work on Meta’s Vision Pro competitor reportedly started in November 2023 and was scheduled for release in 2027. It was going to contain Micro LED screens – the same as Apple’s headset and the reason behind the alleged cancelation.

Meta reportedly wanted to keep the cost of the device below $1,000, which is a massive $2,500 lower than the Vision Pro’s MSRP.

Work on the Meta Quest 4 is reportedly still happening, however, and the current targeted release window is sometime in 2026.

Not a ton is known about that headset, but that may not be the only headset Meta is working on. The Quest 3 Lite, a cheaper version of its current flagship device, has been rumored over the years as well.

It’s rumored to have lower resolution screens, lower storage than Quest 3’s maximum of 512gb, and a lowered price as well.

The Quest 3 starts at $499, which is a massive jump from its $299 predecessor. VR fans have flocked to the Quest 2 as a result, largely due to Meta dropping the price to just $199 back in April 2024.

Gaming isn’t the only reason to get a VR headset, either. On top of its plethora of high-quality games, the Meta Quest 3 is the perfect workout partner for those looking to get active.