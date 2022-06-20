Artesian Builds auctions off PC hardware & more after bankruptcy filing

Sayem Ahmed . 2 hours ago

After filing for bankruptcy two months ago, Artesian Builds is now auctioning off its inventory in two lots via a bankruptcy auction to pay off debts.

PC system integrator Artesian Builds filed for bankruptcy two months ago, after a storm of hatred stemming from a disastrous stream hosted by CEO Noah Katz. This snowballed into a chain of events which saw the company ending up losing many of its sponsorship partners, in addition to highlighting claims of Artesian Builds doing various dodgy deals within the company.

Announced in a Tweet, Artesian Builds will be auctioning off whatever is left of its inventory in a bid to pay off its debts. The auction is due to begin on June 21, 2022. The tweet lists the official court filing and a link to a Dropbox folder with official documents. Inside the Dropbox folder, there is a list of inventory for the listings.

What is Artesian Builds auctioning?

Artesian Builds is auctioning off its own inventory of PC hardware, as well as office supplies such as TVs and office supplies. Split into three lots, the auction will also be for the Artesian Builds name and brand. Though, we wonder whether or not that’s going to be worth it, considering the amount of public ire that the company has faced over the past four months.

Lot #1 in the filing is for their Oakland facility and lists:

45 CPU coolers

43 partially built PCs (in varying states of completion)

267 PC cases

28 CPUs

40 storage drives

427 packs of PC fans

35 GPUs (including an RTX 3080)

83 Motherboards

62 PSUs

54 RAM kits

Various office supplies and equipment

Lot #2 is their Durham facility and lists:

215 CPU coolers

233 PC cases

270 CPUs

162 storage drives

356 packs of PC fans

46 GPUs

258 Motherboards

297 PSUs

195 RAM kits

Various office supplies and equipment

Lot #3 lists various business-related items:

The ‘Artesian Builds’ and ‘Artesian Future Technology’ business names

Artesian Builds and Artesian Future Technology domain names

A customer list of 10,000 names, email addresses and postal addresses.

1,000 influencer names and email addresses

Trademark #90531186

$20,500 owed to Artesian by Softgiving

You will not be able to purchase any individual items at the Artesian Builds auction, due to the inventory only being sold as lots. No doubt there will be other system integrators eyeing up what could potentially be a way to get a lot of relatively cheap inventory. The office supplies, however? We’re not so sure.

What about customers?

Artesian Builds currently has a list of hundreds of orders that have been left outstanding as a part of their closure and bankruptcy. Some customers have found success in charging back their credit cards for unfulfilled goods and services. YouTube content creator Ramee has vocally voiced his displeasure at finding his own custom-made PC in the images that Artesian have released of the inventory up for auction right now.

It’s sad to see customers left in the lurch, because Artesian themselves made very little effort to do anything regarding their orders before ceasing business operations, leaving dozens out of work and customers without PCs.