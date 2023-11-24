Get an RTX 40-series gaming PC for under $1000 in Black Friday deal

Looking to upgrade your gaming PC, or buy your first one? This deal offers up a great mid-range system that you can get your hands on for under $1000.

Getting a gaming PC on Black Friday doesn’t have to mean picking up all of the components bit by bit. Why not make the process easier for yourself and just pick up a prebuilt? This deal offers up a mid-range system that shouldn’t hurt your wallet too much, especially since it’s under that crucial $1000 mark.

This CyberPower Master Gamer system slashes $150 off of the original price to offer up an RTX 4060 system, fully equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7600, which is enough to play most modern titles at 1080p. With $150 off, this deal becomes pretty decent, and won’t last for long.

PC Gaming doesn’t have to cost thousands

When looking at parts like the RTX 4090, it can be easy to be fooled into thinking that you have to spend thousands to get a capable gaming PC. You don’t really need to spend that much, and it all depends on the resolution you want to target. For example, this Cyberpower PC will excel at 1080p workloads, as we found in our RTX 4060 review.

So, if you’re targeting 1080p or 1440p, this RTX 4060 PC could be the right one for you. It’s not going to break any performance records, but it is affordable, and you don’t have to build it yourself either. It makes for a fantastic entry point into the world of PC gaming, especially if you’re looking for a capable system for esports titles.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Kitted out with 500GB of storage, you might want to upgrade that with a new SSD right off the bat to get those big installs of games like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 onto the system, however.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.