Starforge PCs celebrates Summit1g partnership with limited-edition build

Starforge Systems has joined forces with Twitch star Summit1g, and they’ve named a limited edition computer build after the creator.

Launched back in August 2022, OTK and MoistCr1TiKal’s Starforge Systems has become one of the biggest boutique prebuilt PC brands in the industry.

On April 2, 2024, Starforge joined forces with Twitch star Summit1g and launched the limited edition Summit PC, a custom case, and more together.

“I’m super excited to announce that the summit x Starforge collab is out now! Get the Limited Edition summit PC now! You can also get the Drift Case as a standalone case or as an upgrade to any Navigator or Voyager PC,” said Summit1g on Twitter.

The limited edition PC build features all the items released with Summit1g’s custom Drift design, including a plate light and custom “1G’ branding on the AIO pump.

As for the rest of the build, here are the specs for the $5,300 computer:

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Cooler: Corsair iCue Link H150i 360mm AIO

RAM: Kingston Fury Beast 64GB DDR5-600

Graphics Card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi

Power Supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIe 5

Storage: 2x 2TB TeamGroup Z44A7

It all comes in a custom UV-printed Lian Li O11D Evo with Starforge’s matching platelight to round it all out. The build quality on Starforge’s PCs is great as well. I reviewed the Horizon II Ultra back in June 2023 and fell in love with everything, from the cable management to the overall value.