Starfield fans warned by AMD boss about fake graphics card giveaways

An AMD executive has issued a warning to Starfield fans to keep an eye out for fake giveaways of their limited-edition Starfield Graphics Cards.

With Starfield set to release on September 6, 2023, hype for the game is building up across social media.

AMD, Bethesda’s partner for Starfield’s launch has helped build up that hype by releasing a limited-edition Starfield branded 7900 XTX graphics card.

As their only available via social media giveaways, AMD executive Bill Murphy has warned Starfield fans about fakes.

Starfield fans warned about fake GPU giveaways

On August 28, 2023, Bill Murphy quote-tweeted a giveaway post from an account called “Indie Kings” that claims to be giving away one of the Starfield themed 7900 XTX graphics cards.

“Hey folks, be wary of fake giveaways for the custom Starfield GPU. Just a heads up that as of this moment, we do not believe this is a partner of AMD or Bethesda. Please be wary,” he said.

AMD has made just 500 of the limited-edition Starfield GPU’s, and have partnered with influencers worldwide to give them away across all of the popular social media platforms.

That’s not the only Starfield-related thing AMD is doing to celebrate the launch of Starfield, as all GPU purchases at the time of writing come with a free copy of the game.

Those with a Nvidia GPU may be worried about AMD’s involvement with Starfield’s launch as it means no DLSS support at launch. However, it’s been made clear that it could potentially be added in the future.