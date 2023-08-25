AMD boss says DLSS in Starfield could happen if Bethesda wants it

AMD gaming chief Frank Azor has gone on record stating that Starfield could have Nvidia’s DLSS added to the game, as long as Bethesda asks for it.

Back in June 2023, Bethesda revealed that they’ve partnered up with AMD for the release of Starfield.

Unfortunately, this meant that Nvidia’s DLSS wasn’t going to be on the dev’s minds and the game is set to release on September 5 without the popular frame-generating feature.

AMD gaming Chief Frank Azor has gone on record stating that Starfield could in fact get DLSS in the future, assuming Bethesda asks for it first.

Bethesda Softworks New Atlantis is the capital of the United Colonies.

Nothing’s stopping Starfield from having DLSS

In a report from The Verge, Frank Azor shared what he could about the potential of Starfield adding DLSS in the future.

“If they want to do DLSS, they have AMD’s full support,” he said, making it clear that nothing’s stopping Bethesda from adding it to the game.

He couldn’t outright tell The Verge details of the contract between AMD and Bethesda, but did mention that prioritizing FSR is generally a request rather than a demand.

“If they ask us for DLSS support, we always tell them yes,” he said before reiterating it again later in the conversation. “If and when Bethesda wants to put DLSS into the game, they have our full support.”

AMD revealed FSR 3 on August 25, 2023, bringing DLSS-like frame generation to the company’s line up of desktop GPU’s and APU’s like what’s in the popular Steam Deck, and even Nvidia’s RTX line up graphics cards.

Starfield isn’t going to launch with support for the new FSR version, but it’s safe to say it’ll receive the update shortly after.

It’s still unknown whether Bethesda will ever add DLSS to the long-awaited game, but we’ll let you know the minute they do so keep it locked to Dexerto.