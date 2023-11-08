Spotify Premium finally gets audiobooks but there’s a catch

Spotify Premium finally has free access to audiobooks on the platform, but there’s a catch — you’re limited to 15 hours of streaming.

Since its launch, Spotify has continued to hold its spot as the most popular music streaming service available. Not only does it offer streaming for free with ads, but its Premium subscription has quite a few perks that come along with it as well.

Spotify offers a plethora of audio podcasts on top of their music library and back in September 2022, the company launched Audiobooks for users to listen to.

On November 8, 2023, Spotify revealed that Premium subs will be able to stream audiobooks, but there’s a bit of a limit on how much you can listen.

Spotify adds audiobook perks to Premium subs

Audiobooks have been available for over a year now, but Premium subs were left without any added perks for the audio format.

In a blog post, Spotify revealed that subscribers in the US will now have access to over 200k audiobooks on the app.

However, they’re limited to just 15 hours of streaming each month. On top of that, only the plan managers for Family and Duo accounts will get the added perk.

Spotify

Spotify says that 15 hours should get you two audiobooks a month, but if you manage to hit the limit, you’ll be able to purchase a 10 hour top up.

On top of that, you can buy audiobooks individually through the Spotify Web player. At the time of writing, you cannot purchase them through the mobile app.

For more news and other viral stories from around the internet, keep it locked to Dexerto.