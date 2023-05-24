Sony confirms “Project Q” Remote Play handheld & new earbuds

Sony has just confirmed the existence of the long-rumored “Project Q” handheld for Remote Play as well as new earbuds for fans to enjoy.

Over the last few weeks, rumors of a handheld from Sony called “Project Q” have been swirling around the internet.

Meant to offer remote play of your favorite Playstation 5 games, the handheld’s existence has been confirmed during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24, 2023, alongside new earbuds.

“Later this year we will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game through your PS5 console using remote play,” they revealed.

It has an eight-inch screen and shares the same controller design as the PlayStation 5’s Dualsense controller.

Sony also revealed new earbuds for PS5 fans, but don’t worry as they’ll work on any of your devices just like regular Bluetooth earbuds.

According to Geoff Keighley, the device will run games through Remote Play at 1080p60, and brings adaptive triggers and haptic feedback as they’re featured on the Dualsense controller.

Gaming handhelds have skyrocketed in popularity recently, with Valve’s Steam Deck and Asus’ Rog Ally handhelds leading the mainstream pack so far.

Cloud handhelds like the Razer Edge already offer both PlayStation and Xbox Remote Play — among other things — so we’ll have to wait to see how well Project Q does once it releases later in 2023.

In the meantime, Head over to check out our Project Q hub as more information is released about the upcoming device.