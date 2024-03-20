Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon Spring Sale is live and you can make the most out of it with this incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal. The tablet is currently at its lowest-ever price with a $50 discount.

Samsung tablets are available in all price ranges, but the ones priced affordably are more appealing than the premium models. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ belongs to the former category, offering solid bang for the buck. It even secured the second spot in our best cheap tablets list (iPad 9th gen is the list topper if you’re wondering).

The Amazon deal makes the tablet even more tempting, especially since it started shipping in the US only in January. The e-tailer gives you a $50 discount when you opt for either the 128GB or 64GB version of the Tab A9+ with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. It is available in graphite and silver color options.

Article continues after ad

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ isn’t a very powerful tablet. It’s meant for undemanding users who just want to binge-watch their favorite shows or movies or scroll through the internet. It can tackle light games like the Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, and more. We don’t recommend getting it if you plan on running games like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile.

Article continues after ad

The tablet’s large 11-inch display means you’ll get crisp and clear graphics. Its quad-speaker setup ensures you can hear the audio clearly. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to plug in your good old wired earphones for a better experience.

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere, the Samsung tablet brings a large 7040mAh battery. It is claimed to last up to 18 hours of normal usage and 17.7 days on standby. You can expect a screen on time of around 7-8 hours from this tablet.

It runs Android 13 on the software front, with Samsung One UI 5.1 on top. Samsung is also supposed to release an Android 14 update for the device. You can also expect to receive other future Android OS updates as well.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.