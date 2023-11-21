Samsung Galaxy S23+ hits historic low price before Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy S23+ is currently available on Amazon with a whopping $200 discount. This smartphone hasn’t seen a larger price drop since it first hit the market in early 2023.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, now is the perfect time. With Black Friday just around the corner, e-commerce platforms are rolling out some jaw-dropping deals. Just recently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra saw a significant $300 discount on Amazon. Now, the e-commerce giant is extending a neat price cut to the Samsung Galaxy S23+.

The S23+ rivals the iPhone 15 Pro with its powerful processor and top-notch camera system. Right now, you can snag it for a much lower price, thanks to the $200 discount on Amazon. Launched just earlier this year, the Galaxy S23+ ensures you’re getting the latest and greatest from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a hidden gem

Samsung

Amazon has slashed the Galaxy S23+ price by 20%, giving you a solid $200 discount. The smartphone is being offered in Phantom Black color with 256GB storage.

The Galaxy S23+ is nearly as good as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features one of the best camera systems, headlined by a 50MP main sensor. It can click good pictures even low light and record 8K video at 30fps.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same as its Ultra sibling. There’s a 6.6-inch AMOLED display on the smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone will easily last you a whole day thanks to its 4700mAh battery. And when the battery dies, you can charge it quickly with a 45W charger.

Also available at a discounted price is the Motorola Edge 2023. This mid-range phone is currently being sold for the price of an entry-level device, featuring an enormous $250 discount.

