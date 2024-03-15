Get 35% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite & extra freebie

Amazon has dropped the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s price by 35%, offering a $150. But only if you get it in the Angore Blue color.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best cheap tablets you can buy. It was announced back in 2022 with a large display, a reliable battery, and stylus support. The tablet is currently selling for much lower than its original price. You can save 35% on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite if you purchase it from Amazon right now. It comes with a free S Pen, which helps you take notes or draw your next masterpiece.

The Amazon deal offers the tablet with 128GB of onboard storage. A 35% discount is only applicable if you choose the Angora Blue version of the tablet. Other color options are also available for purchase, but at a slightly higher price. We don’t expect this discount to last, so you might want to act fast.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has reliable specs

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is not the latest budget tablet from Samsung but it’s still a reliable option and a worthy competitor to the Galaxy Tab A9+. The tablet offers stylus support which you’d not find on other tablets in the same price range.

The 10.4-inch LCD display on the slate offers crisp and clear video quality. It comes with dual AKG-tuned speakers for solid entertainment. The Samsung tablet packs a large 7040 mAh battery that charges via a 15W adapter. You should be able to get a full day’s battery life from the tablet.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm processor that should easily tackle multitasking and light gaming. It runs Android 12 out of the box but is upgradable to Android 14. The tablet also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.

